Newcastle United in Australia: Several first-team players won’t feature for Eddie Howe’s side on Friday.

Newcastle United are preparing to take on an A-League All Stars XI at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday (8:05am BST kick-off).

The Magpies beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. The divisive post-season friendly match saw James Maddison give Spurs the lead before Alexander Isak equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides named strong starting line-ups with Newcastle’s side featuring the likes of Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier. But Trippier lasted just 37 minutes before being substituted in the match.

Explaining the change, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “That was all planned. We spoke with Kieran and we thought the best thing for him to do would be to start the game but he’s still in the early stages of his recovery from his calf problem and we didn’t want to take risks with him.

“So half an hour really was the aim and I thought he did well and no injury there.”

Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle United against Spurs.

Trippier has been called up to England’s preliminary squad ahead of Euro 2024 and is unlikely to feature in the match against the A-League All Stars on Friday.

“No, I don’t think he’ll play Friday,” Howe added. “But let’s see how he feels. He’ll be with us for the whole trip but we have to make sure we treat him well because it’s the early stages for him.”

Newcastle’s other internationals such as Miguel Almiron, Emil Krafth, Isak and Bruno Guimaraes will leave the squad ahead of Friday’s match. Almiron and Guimaraes are set to be in the Paraguay and Brazil squads for the upcoming Copa America while Krafth and Isak have been called up to the Sweden squad for friendly matches next month.

Joelinton has also returned to Brazil to celebrate his wedding to long-term partner Thays Gondim. Several other senior players who have made the trip are likely to be rested for the match.

“It will be a younger team for us,” Howe revealed. “A lot of our international players will now move back to their various countries where they are going to prepare for the Euros and different competitions.