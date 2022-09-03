Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that lost at Liverpool with Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles dropping to the bench for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murpy, Anderson, Burn

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Krafth – ACL

The right-back is set to be out for between six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere Rovers at the Carabao Cup last month.

He will be hoping to be back in action before the end of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes – hamstring

The Brazilian misses his third straight game after picking up a slight hamstring issue against Tranmere.

Howe is hoping to have him back involved for the trip to West Ham United.

Callum Wilson – hamstring

The Newcastle No. 9 has missed the last three league matches with a hamstring issue but Howe is hoping to have him back in action this month.

The French winger tweaked his hamstring in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is another that Howe is hoping will be back available very soon.

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder picked up a serious hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season and is not expected to return until November.

Paul Dummett – tactical

Jamal Lewis has been given the nod on the bench in Dummett’s place.

Mark Gillespie – tactical