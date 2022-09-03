Bruno Guimaraes and six players out for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace – here’s why
Newcastle United have seven players missing from the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace – here’s why.
Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that lost at Liverpool with Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles dropping to the bench for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Almiron, Isak
Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murpy, Anderson, Burn
Emil Krafth – ACL
The right-back is set to be out for between six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere Rovers at the Carabao Cup last month.
He will be hoping to be back in action before the end of the season.
Bruno Guimaraes – hamstring
The Brazilian misses his third straight game after picking up a slight hamstring issue against Tranmere.
Howe is hoping to have him back involved for the trip to West Ham United.
Callum Wilson – hamstring
The Newcastle No. 9 has missed the last three league matches with a hamstring issue but Howe is hoping to have him back in action this month.
Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring
The French winger tweaked his hamstring in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is another that Howe is hoping will be back available very soon.
Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring
The midfielder picked up a serious hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season and is not expected to return until November.
Paul Dummett – tactical
Jamal Lewis has been given the nod on the bench in Dummett’s place.
Mark Gillespie – tactical
The goalkeeper is not part of the squad with Nick Pope starting and Karl Darlow on the bench.