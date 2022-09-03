Kieran Trippier taking positives from Liverpool defeat as Newcastle United face Crystal Palace
Kieran Trippier insists Newcastle United are taking ‘a lot of positives’ from Wednesday’s late defeat at Liverpool into Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace (3pm kick-off).
The Magpies suffered their first defeat of the season after Alexander Isak’s debut goal was cancelled out by a second half strike from Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute winner at Anfield.
And they will be looking to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season when they host Crystal Palace at St James’s Park this afternoon.
The Eagles sit one place and one point behind Newcastle in the Premier League table heading into the game.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe's 'delight' at Newcastle United loan deal
-
2
Newcastle United flop completes permanent deadline day move after years in transfer limbo
-
3
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson
-
4
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
5
Lincoln City release statement with ex-Sunderland forward now a free agent
Trippier, has scored three goals, all direct free kicks, in five appearances for Newcastle at St James’s Park and will be hoping to help the side push up the table.
“We’re back in our home and Palace are on a good run so we need to respect them, no matter who we play,” Trippier said. “But make no mistake we’ll be ready, we’ll recover now and take a lot of positives from the game.
“It’s different [playing at St James’s Park], it’s a different feel when you’ve got 50-odd thousand behind you.
“You look at teams that have visited there, they get a shock of how intimidating it is.
“We’ll be ready, recover well and take a lot of positives [from Liverpool] because it was a positive night for us.