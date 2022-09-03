Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies suffered their first defeat of the season after Alexander Isak’s debut goal was cancelled out by a second half strike from Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute winner at Anfield.

And they will be looking to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season when they host Crystal Palace at St James’s Park this afternoon.

The Eagles sit one place and one point behind Newcastle in the Premier League table heading into the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier, has scored three goals, all direct free kicks, in five appearances for Newcastle at St James’s Park and will be hoping to help the side push up the table.

“We’re back in our home and Palace are on a good run so we need to respect them, no matter who we play,” Trippier said. “But make no mistake we’ll be ready, we’ll recover now and take a lot of positives from the game.

“It’s different [playing at St James’s Park], it’s a different feel when you’ve got 50-odd thousand behind you.

“You look at teams that have visited there, they get a shock of how intimidating it is.