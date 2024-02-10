Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes is just one booking away from a second Premier League suspension for Newcastle United this season.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is just two bookings away from a two-match ban Guimaraes was shown his ninth booking of the league season in Newcastle 3-2 home defeat to Manchester City last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

While the Brazilian has managed to go two games without a booking heading into Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest (5:30pm kick-off), he remains just one yellow card from a two-match ban.

Gordon picked up his eighth booking of the season following a stoppage time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa. The 22-year-old has since picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out of Saturday's match, but he remains at risk of a suspension.

Gordon and Guimaraes have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Now Newcastle have played 23 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

As a result, Guimaraes has to avoid picking up another booking in each of Newcastle's next nine league matches or else he will be handed a two-game suspension with Gordon having to avoid another two bookings over the same period. Gordon's injury absence may help him in avoiding a potential suspension.

Discussing a potential yellow card ban for Guimaraes, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe believes bookings are simply a by-product of the midfielder playing at his best.

"I think he has to play in that line," Howe said. "He's the type of player that has to be emotional and committed to produce his best performances.

"I think he'll be frustrated with some of the bookings he's picked up this year but that's all part of the learning process. He's in a dangerous place for us and we don't want to lose him, we're desperate for him to stay available.

"I hope he can keep his emotions under control and we can get through this period because he's such a vital player. The bits he did towards the end of the Luton game, the cross for Kieran and the cross for Jacob [Murphy]'s chance at the end of the game was an incredible bit of play."

Guimaraes' importance to Newcastle can be stressed by the fact the side have failed to win all seven of the matches the midfielder has missed since his arrival at the club over two years ago.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times.