'Together' - Bruno Guimaraes' brilliant St James’ Park post that Newcastle United fans will love
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has praised the atmosphere at St James’ Park as it helped the Magpies secure a stunning comeback victory against West Ham. The hosts took an early lead but found themselves 3-1 down in the second half and with a host of injury issues.
However, a staggering turnaround saw them claim all three points late on courtesy of a Harvey Barnes second-half brace after Alexander Isak’s second penalty of the afternoon had given his side hope. It was pandemonium at St James’ Park at full-time as the Magpies reignited their hopes of qualifying for European football.
Posting on X after the match Guimaraes praised the atmosphere on Tyneside, claiming the fans and stadium ‘makes things possible’. He wrote: ‘What a gameeee! St James Park makes things possible!! Together we can do this @NUFC’
The Brazilian played the full game and, crucially, avoided a yellow card and thus a subsequent two-game ban.