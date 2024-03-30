Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has praised the atmosphere at St James’ Park as it helped the Magpies secure a stunning comeback victory against West Ham. The hosts took an early lead but found themselves 3-1 down in the second half and with a host of injury issues.

However, a staggering turnaround saw them claim all three points late on courtesy of a Harvey Barnes second-half brace after Alexander Isak’s second penalty of the afternoon had given his side hope. It was pandemonium at St James’ Park at full-time as the Magpies reignited their hopes of qualifying for European football.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Posting on X after the match Guimaraes praised the atmosphere on Tyneside, claiming the fans and stadium ‘makes things possible’. He wrote: ‘What a gameeee! St James Park makes things possible!! Together we can do this @NUFC’