'Together' - Bruno Guimaraes' brilliant St James’ Park post that Newcastle United fans will love

Newcastle United v West Ham: A memorable game unfolded on Tyneside as the Magpies defeated the Hammers 4-3.
By Joe Buck
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:57 GMT
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has praised the atmosphere at St James’ Park as it helped the Magpies secure a stunning comeback victory against West Ham. The hosts took an early lead but found themselves 3-1 down in the second half and with a host of injury issues.

However, a staggering turnaround saw them claim all three points late on courtesy of a Harvey Barnes second-half brace after Alexander Isak’s second penalty of the afternoon had given his side hope. It was pandemonium at St James’ Park at full-time as the Magpies reignited their hopes of qualifying for European football.

Posting on X after the match Guimaraes praised the atmosphere on Tyneside, claiming the fans and stadium ‘makes things possible’. He wrote: ‘What a gameeee! St James Park makes things possible!! Together we can do this @NUFC’

The Brazilian played the full game and, crucially, avoided a yellow card and thus a subsequent two-game ban.

