News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Newcastle United injury boost as ‘vital’ player back in action ahead of Burnley clash

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is set to make his return from a 13-month injury lay-off on Friday evening.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Krafth hasn’t featured for Newcastle since suffering a serious ACL injury in the Carabao Cup match at Tranmere Rovers last August. The 29-year-old has recently returned to training and will be part of the Newcastle Under-21s squad to face Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the Premier League 2 Division 2 at Whitley Park this Friday evening (7pm kick-off).

United head coach Eddie Howe provided an injury update on his players ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday, with Krafth, Harvey Barnes (foot) and Joe Willock (Achilles) already ruled out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Harvey is obviously out and the other long-termers continue to be out - Joe Willock is out and Emil Krafth is out but he plays tonight for the Under-21s which is really good to see,” Howe said during his pre-match press conference.

Most Popular

And when reflecting on Krafth’s return to first-team training earlier this month, Howe told The Gazette: “It’s early steps for Emil but great to see him back, he’s a brilliant character.

“He’s got better with each [training session] and I think the group are happy to see him with us again, he’s got a great mentality and is a vital part of our squad.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

While Krafth could potentially come back into the first-team picture within the next month, Harvey Barnes could be out until 2024 and Willock is still facing several weeks on the sidelines after four months out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Providing an update on Willock, Howe said: “He’s doing well. We hope in a different phase now of his comeback he’s on the grass, not with us but the physios and sports scientists really trying to build up his reliance and his load.

“Doing well, looks happy. I think the physios have set quite a good time for him to come back. I don’t think we’re going to rush him back, I think we’re going to be careful.

“He’s still got a way to go. I think he’s due to return to training towards the middle to end of October and then of course he’ll need a little bit of time to get his proper fitness back.”

Related topics:Emil KrafthEddie HoweBurnleyJoe WillockNottingham ForestTranmere Rovers