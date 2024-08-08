Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes has been voted into the Newcastle United leadership group ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Brazilian is the first non-native English speaker to join the leadership group alongside Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson. Guimaraes replaces Matt Ritchie, who has since joined Portsmouth following his release from Newcastle this summer.

In Japan, Eddie Howe highlighted the midfielder’s leadership qualities prior to him being voted into the leadership group.

“I think you get different types of leader,” Howe said. “I think Dan is an obvious one because he's very vocal in training and in games but also a leader by example in terms of how he acts.

“Bruno is very different to someone like Dan but still has leadership qualities without a doubt. He's so passionate, so driven every day to be his best but also for the team to win. They're also hallmarks of a great leader.”

Following his call-up to the leadership group, Guimaraes said: “I’m very happy to have the responsibility to be in the leadership group. I want to be a leader, I want to help the club in many ways.

“Since I’ve been here, [Eddie Howe] has helped my game a lot and I’m grateful to him, the staff and the players. Now it’s time for me to deliver something special for them.”

Guimaraes added: “[Being in the leadership group] is a big challenge for me. English is not my first language so expressing myself is a little bit more difficult for me even today.

“I think I’m doing very well but, for me, a leader is not who wears the armband. It’s someone who always trains, who always fights for the club to deliver everything. I’m this way, last season I only missed one game.

“There are many, many ways to be a leader and I want to help the club and help this guy here [Howe] in the best way possible. I’m really excited to become a leader.

“Since I was young in Brazil Under-20s, when I was 19 years old, I was a captain in Athletico Paranaense, a captain at Lyon as well so why not here? Why not try to believe in myself?

“I can’t wait to start this season.”