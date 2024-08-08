Newcastle United take summer spending to £63m as striker signing confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old forward William Osula from Sheffield United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal is understood to be worth £10million plus £5million in add-ons. It comes just over a week before the start of the Premier League season with Newcastle opening the campaign at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula played 21 times in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season but is still waiting to score his first top flight goal. The forward has represented Denmark Under-21s internationally, scoring five times.

Osula can play as a central striker or out wide and has been signed to bolster Newcastle’s attacking options behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Following confirmation of his arrival at St James’ Park, Osula told the club website: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

"It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

Eddie Howe added: "William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.

"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."

Osula’s arrival takes Newcastle’s summer spending to £63million following the £28million arrival of Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Odysseas Vlachodimos’ arrival which, according to The Athletic, cost around £20million from Nottingham Forest with Elliot Anderson heading in the opposite direction.