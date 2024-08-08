Newcastle United take summer spending to £63m as striker signing confirmed
The deal is understood to be worth £10million plus £5million in add-ons. It comes just over a week before the start of the Premier League season with Newcastle opening the campaign at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).
Osula played 21 times in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season but is still waiting to score his first top flight goal. The forward has represented Denmark Under-21s internationally, scoring five times.
Osula can play as a central striker or out wide and has been signed to bolster Newcastle’s attacking options behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.
Following confirmation of his arrival at St James’ Park, Osula told the club website: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.
"It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.
"It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."
Eddie Howe added: "William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.
"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.
"I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."
Osula’s arrival takes Newcastle’s summer spending to £63million following the £28million arrival of Lewis Hall from Chelsea and Odysseas Vlachodimos’ arrival which, according to The Athletic, cost around £20million from Nottingham Forest with Elliot Anderson heading in the opposite direction.
