Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe made five changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday evening. Bruno Guimaraes makes his first appearance of pre-season along with new signing Lloyd Kelly as Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Odysseas Vlachodimos also come into the starting line-up for their first pre-season starts.

Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Joe Willock all drop out of the side with the latter not included on the bench. Kelly’s start is his first public appearance for Newcastle since his free transfer from AFC Bournemouth last month.

Guimaraes comes into the side after an extended summer break due to international duty with Brazil. The midfielder has been handed the captain’s armband for the first time from the start.

It comes after Eddie Howe recognised his leadership qualities in a pre-match press conference at the start of the week.

“Yeah absolutely, I think you get different types of leader,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think Dan [Burn] is an obvious one because he's very vocal in training and in games but also a leader by example in terms of how he acts.

“Bruno is very different to someone like Dan but still has leadership qualities without a doubt. He's so passionate, so driven every day to be his best but also for the team to win. They're also hallmarks of a great leader.

Howe added: “You can see the boost he gave the group today to have him back with us for the first time on the training pitch. He’s been a galvanising player for us in the last two years.

“I speak on behalf of everybody when I say I want to see Bruno on the pitch wearing a black and white shirt and happy and content and absolutely ready to drive the team forward again.”

Newcastle players will vote on a new player to add to the leadership group ahead of the new season with Guimaraes’ captaincy dropping a hint as to his potential call-up to the group.

NUFC XI v Yokohama: Vlachodimos, Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Pope, Ruddy, Lewis, Krafth, J. Murphy, Ashby, Burn, J.Miley, Turner-Cooke, Heffernan, Parkinson, Harrison, Sanusi