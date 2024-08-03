Newcastle United supporters from across the globe met up in Tokyo ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos.

After Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium, The Magpies face Yokohama at the Japan National Stadium to finish their tour of Tokyo.

But before all of that, supporters gathered at the Hello rooftop beer garden nearby in Shinjuku for a Q&A session with club legend Shola Ameobi. Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales also made an appearance to raise a glass to the late Tommy Cassidy, who sadly passed away this week and thank fans for their support over in the Far East.

The match against Yokohama is set to see around 50,000 supporters in attendance after less than 14,000 attended the midweek game.

Newcastle’s support in Japan is strong with The Gazette catching up with several fans out at the event in Tokyo today. We met Wassy, who established a Newcastle supporters group in Tokyo as well as Ucha, whose love for the club was inspired by former manager Alan Pardew headbutting David Meyler. It’s safe to say we’ve never heard a better or more bizarre reason for becoming a Newcastle fan!

You can watch our interviews here...

Newcastle will head back to England following the match against Yokohama before finishing pre-season with the Sela Weekender against Girona and Brest at St James’ Park next weekend.