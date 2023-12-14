'Never' - Bruno Guimaraes delivers emotional Newcastle United message after Champions League exit
Newcastle United 1-2 AC Milan: Bruno Guimaraes has delivered a defiant message following The Magpies' Champions League exit.
Bruno Guimaraes felt Newcastle United 'deserved more' as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at St James' Park. The Magpies led 1-0 at half-time following a Joelinton goal and had one foot in the last-16 before Christian Pulisic equalised just before the hour mark. Newcastle were then put out of Europe completely as Samuel Chukwueze snatched a late winner for AC Milan as they pipped The Magpies to third place and Europa League football.
Guimaraes, who described the match beforehand as 'the game of our lives', couldn't hide his pride despite the defeat. The midfielder tweeted afterwards: "It's hard to accept what happened today! I think we deserved more. I am very proud of our team and our fans.
"We have to go on with our heads held high! Nobody said it would be easy! Whatever happens, Newcastle United will never be defeated."
Newcastle's focus now returns to Premier League football as they prepare to host Fulham at St James' Park on Saturday. Wednesday's defeat to AC Milan was a third straight defeat for Eddie Howe's side with nine goals conceded in that time.
The Magpies sit seventh in the Premier League, seven points outside of the Champions League places as things stand.