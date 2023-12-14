Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes felt Newcastle United 'deserved more' as they crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at St James' Park. The Magpies led 1-0 at half-time following a Joelinton goal and had one foot in the last-16 before Christian Pulisic equalised just before the hour mark. Newcastle were then put out of Europe completely as Samuel Chukwueze snatched a late winner for AC Milan as they pipped The Magpies to third place and Europa League football.

Guimaraes, who described the match beforehand as 'the game of our lives', couldn't hide his pride despite the defeat. The midfielder tweeted afterwards: "It's hard to accept what happened today! I think we deserved more. I am very proud of our team and our fans.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to go on with our heads held high! Nobody said it would be easy! Whatever happens, Newcastle United will never be defeated."

Newcastle's focus now returns to Premier League football as they prepare to host Fulham at St James' Park on Saturday. Wednesday's defeat to AC Milan was a third straight defeat for Eddie Howe's side with nine goals conceded in that time.