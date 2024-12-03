Bruno Guimaraes has doubled down with cryptic social media messages following Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Guimaraes cut a frustrated figure as Newcastle United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Crystal Palace after failing to register a clear shot in the game. But instead of posting his usual post-match reaction message on social media, Guimaraes shared the statement (translated from Portuguese): “Stop watering a dead flower.”

Newcastle fans were quick to debate the ‘cryptic’ nature of Guimaraes’ post on social media and whether it was at all linked to the club.

Instead of offering any clarity, the Brazilian added fuel to the cryptic fire with another post ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Liverpool at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off).

On his Instagram story, Guimaraes posted: “They say you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Truth is, you knew what you had, you just thought you’d never lose it.”

Guimaraes has captained Newcastle in all 13 of their Premier League matches so far this season. And head coach Eddie Howe admitted he ‘couldn’t be happier’ with the way the midfielder has conducted himself.

Newcastle United club captain Bruno Guimaraes has been an instrumental part in Eddie Howe's success at St James' Park. | Getty Images

“I think it has been a positive thing for Bruno,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think he's really embraced it behind the scenes.

“I think he's been very good, his conduct on and off the pitch has been of a really high level and I think naturally through time his leadership skills will develop. I think that's only natural for someone who is captain of this club for the first time.

“It's a new dynamic among the players but I couldn't be happier with how he's embraced it and how he's attacked it. I'm sure he'll grow from this point onwards.”