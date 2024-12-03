Eddie Howe has remained coy over Alexander Isak’s availability for Newcastle United against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Isak was forced off 21 minutes into Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday after taking a knock to his hip. The striker has since missed training ahead of the match with Howe providing an update on the player’s fitness ahead of Wednesday’s match (7:30pm kick-off).

“He took a knock to his hip and wasn't able to carry on,” Howe said. “We haven't seen him in training yet, we don't think it's a long-term injury so we'll wait and see. It'll be pain management and see how he settles down.”

Howe’s claims somewhat contradict Isak’s message delivered to beIN Sports on Monday in which he declared himself ‘fine’ and plans to be available for the match at St James’ Park.

"I am fine,” he said. “It was really painful, a bad knock, but I've responded well."

When asked if he would play against Liverpool on Wednesday, he responded: “That’s the plan.”

Newcastle will be without Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth due to long-term injury issues while Matt Targett and Lewis Miley sat out the previous match against Palace after featuring for the Under-21s last week. Miley’s last start for Newcastle was back in March while Targett hasn’t featured in a competitive first-team match for the club in 13 months due to various fitness issues.

Isak has scored twice in four appearances against Liverpool in the Premier League and has four goals in 10 league appearances so far this campaign.