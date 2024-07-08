Bruno Guimaraes exit confirmed as Newcastle United prepare for midfielder return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes and Brazil exited the Copa America at the quarter-final stage following a penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay.

After scraping through the group with a win and two draws, Brazil were handed a difficult quarter-final tie against an in-form Uruguay side. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes started the match in Las Vegas as both teams failed to score in 90 minutes.

Uruguay saw Nahitan Nandez sent off in the 74th minute for a foul on Brazil forward Rodrygo. But they were able to keep Brazil at bay and force a penalty shootout.

Guimaraes was withdrawn in the 87th minute for Porto forward Evanilson, bringing his contributions in the tournament to an end.

Uruguay won the penalty shootout 4-2 with Douglas Luiz and Eder Militao missing from the spot for Brazil. The result means Brazil have won just one of their last eight competitive matches, the worst run in the national team’s history.

For Guimaraes, it was his 64th match for club and country in the last 12 months, with the vast majority of those being starts.

The 26-year-old will now have a short break before returning to Newcastle for pre-season training later this month. The Magpies will be travelling to Germany later this month before facing Hull City away and travelling to Japan for two matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo.