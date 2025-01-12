Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will have Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar back available for selection against Bromley on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guimaraes was suspended for the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Arsenal on Tuesday night while Schar missed the match at the Emirates Stadium as well as the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend. Both Schar and Guimaraes were suspended in the Carabao Cup after picking up bookings in the quarter-final win over Brentford last month while Schar also missed the Spurs match after accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League with a booking against Manchester United.

The FA Cup third round clash against Bromley marks the start of three games in six days for Newcastle at St James’ Park. After playing the League Two side, The Magpies host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off) and then AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Despite having two key players back available for selection, Howe remained coy when asked about his team selection and whether Guimaraes and Schar could come back into the starting line-up.

“They could do,” he said. “I've got to try and get the balance of the team right. It's not a simple team to select so I've got to make sure we're competitive, I've got to make sure we tick a lot of boxes physically and make sure from set-plays height-wise we're well balanced.

“I will look at all the players individually and make the right calls.”

After a hectic schedule, Howe is set to rotate his side significantly from the win at Arsenal in midweek. Alexander Isak will be rested for the match after feeling his hamstring while Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined with injuries.

Emil Krafth is closing in on a return after two months out with a broken collar bone and could make the bench against Bromley. Will Osula could be handed his second start up front in Isak and Wilson’s absence while midfielder Lewis Miley could be handed his first start since March 2024 in midfield.

The FA Cup third round will be decided on the day with extra-time and penalties if necessary after replays in the competition were scrapped. Newcastle reached the FA Cup quarter-final last season where they were beaten by Manchester City.