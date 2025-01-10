Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley reacted to the club’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Staveley, who was instrumental in the takeover process of Newcastle back in 2021, stepped down as co-owner last summer. After issuing a departing message, Staveley has refrained from commenting on the club in public.

But after Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored to give The Magpies a 2-0 lead heading into next month’s second leg at St James’ Park, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to send a message of congratulations to Eddie Howe and his team.

"A huge well done to the @nufc team on their brilliant result in the first leg of the Carabao Cup!” Staveley wrote. "I've no doubt they will go on to do just as well in the next match. Huge congratulations to Eddie and the entire squad #wormandy."

Since leaving Newcastle, Staveley has been linked with a return to football with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur having held talks to purchase a minority stake in the Premier League club. It has been reported Staveley has been speaking to Qatari investors to make a £500million investment in Spurs.

But now she is set for a new footballing role with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Following the announcement of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Staveley is set to be appointed in an ‘advisory role’ by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Saudi Arabia’s unopposed World Cup bid was approved by FIFA last month.

Fans of Newcastle United show their thanks to co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley with a flag prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Southampton FC at St James' Park on August 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Staveley’s close relationship with PIF despite her summer departure from Newcastle has resulted in her being consulted over the new role. While Staveley would not take up a formal position in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, her experience and contacts at clubs across Europe will likely see her used as a ‘sounding board’ as world football prepares for a second Winter World Cup in the Middle East.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in November and December and resulted in the club football calendar being significantly altered. The change arguably worked in Newcastle’s favour at the time as the club ended up finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League in their first full season under PIF ownership.