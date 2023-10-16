Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spanish outlet Sport claimed Guimaraes had a £60million release clause in his contract that could only be triggered by Barcelona. The Brazilian recently signed a new five-year deal at Newcastle which is understood to include a £100million release clause.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has countered the claim from Spain by stating on social media: “Understand there’s no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimarães new deal at Newcastle.

“The only clause is valid for all the clubs and it’s £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, sources confirm.”

Guimaraes’ new deal at Newcastle runs until June 2028. The 25-year-old midfielder has been a key player for The Magpies since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022, where he agreed an initial four-and-a-half year deal.

He has played 67 times for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and is currently away on international duty with Brazil.

Following confirmation of his new contract at Newcastle, Guimaraes told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”

Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer.