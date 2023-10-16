Newcastle United-linked target ‘yet to decide’ on future amid defender latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are back in action following the international break this weekend. They face Crystal Palace at home.

Eddie Howe’s side drew 2-2 away at West Ham in their last outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Target latest

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle-linked Kalvin Phillips is ‘yet to decide’ on whether to stay at Manchester City in the January transfer window or move on to pursue a new opportunity somewhere else, as per a report by The Mirror. The England international, who joined the current champions last year on a six-year contract from Leeds United, has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and has slipped down the pecking order now under Pep Guardiola.

Prior to his switch to the North West, Phillips was a key player at Elland Road and made 234 appearances for his hometown club in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals. However, he has since played only 26 times for City and his long-term future is up in the air amid links to the Toon Army, Everton, West Ham and Bayern Munich, among others.

Defender update

Newcastle are ‘close’ to securing a new deal for defender Fabian Schar, according to a report by the Northern Echo. The 31-year-old, who is a Switzerland international with 77 caps under his belt so far in his career, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park and is due to become a free agent in June 2024 as things stand.