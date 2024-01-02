Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is facing a second Premier League ban after picking up his eighth booking of the league season at Liverpool.

Guimaraes was booked early on in Newcastle's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool on Monday for a foul on Wataru Endo. No player has picked up more yellow cards in the Premier League so far this season.

The Brazilian has already been handed a one-match ban this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier were also handed such suspensions.

Now Newcastle have played 20 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold moves to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. Any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

As a result, Guimaraes has to avoid picking up more than one booking in each of Newcastle's next 12 league matches or else he will be handed a two-game suspension. Gordon is at risk too having picked up seven bookings already this season.

The Magpies will be hoping Guimaraes avoids a suspension given their record without him in the side. In all seven matches the midfielder has missed since his arrival at the club almost two years ago, Newcastle have failed to win any.

Bruno Guimaraes has been vital for Newcastle United.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times. Longstaff and Joelinton avoided a ban as they picked up their fifth bookings at Liverpool, once the 19-game threshold had passed.

Jamaal Lascelles has four bookings while Fabian Schar has three so far this season. Dan Burn and Sandro Tonali have been booked twice while Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Callum Wilson, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Martin Dubravka all have one Premier League booking each.

Joelinton was the only Newcastle player to serve a two-match suspension ban for Newcastle last season. The Brazilian picked up 12 bookings in total in 2022-23.