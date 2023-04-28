Bruno Guimaraes gives Newcastle United team-mate fitting new nickname after win at Everton
Jacob Murphy scored his third goal in two matches for Newcastle United after coming off the bench in Thursday night’s 4-1 win at Everton.
A Callum Wilson brace and Joelinton header put Newcastle 3-0 up before Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back for Everton. Murphy then added to his brace in the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with a simple finish following a fine solo run from Alexander Isak.
The win at Goodison Park sees The Magpies sitting third in the Premier League table, eight points inside the Champions League places with six games remaining.
Following the match, Murphy took the Instagram to post an assessment of the match.
"The boyos dug in tonight! Proud of the fight! @Alex_Isak [shocked emoji] you deserved the goal for that [fire emoji, juice emoji].”
Murphy’s Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes responded to the post with: “Juicy man [heart emoji].”
The Brazilian’s comment refers to Murphy’s description of his second goal against Spurs on Sunday which saw him find the net from 30-yards.
Murphy said: “When the confidence is flowing and you’re feeling juicy you just think ‘I’ll strike from here!’”
The 28-year-old could have had another brace on Thursday night as he curled narrowly over after being set-up by Guimaraes.
"Please score the next time! Still love you,” Guimaraes messaged Murphy after the match.
The Magpies winger replied: “I’m sorry bro, I will do better.”
Murphy has scored four Premier League goals for Newcastle so far this season, doubling his tally from his previous four seasons on Tyneside.