Bruno Guimaraes gives Newcastle United team-mate fitting new nickname after win at Everton

A Callum Wilson brace and Joelinton header put Newcastle 3-0 up before Dwight McNeil pulled a goal back for Everton. Murphy then added to his brace in the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with a simple finish following a fine solo run from Alexander Isak.

The win at Goodison Park sees The Magpies sitting third in the Premier League table, eight points inside the Champions League places with six games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Murphy took the Instagram to post an assessment of the match.

"The boyos dug in tonight! Proud of the fight! @Alex_Isak [shocked emoji] you deserved the goal for that [fire emoji, juice emoji].”

Murphy’s Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes responded to the post with: “Juicy man [heart emoji].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Alexander Isak after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Brazilian’s comment refers to Murphy’s description of his second goal against Spurs on Sunday which saw him find the net from 30-yards.

Murphy said: “When the confidence is flowing and you’re feeling juicy you just think ‘I’ll strike from here!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old could have had another brace on Thursday night as he curled narrowly over after being set-up by Guimaraes.

"Please score the next time! Still love you,” Guimaraes messaged Murphy after the match.

The Magpies winger replied: “I’m sorry bro, I will do better.”