Newcastle United fans are split on where they believe the Magpies will finish in the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe’s side missed out on Europe last season after finishing 7th in the Premier League by virtue of England’s poor European coefficient score and Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Manchester City. Having played Champions League football earlier in the campaign, missing out on Europe entirely was a bitter pill to swallow, however, they could stand to benefit from that with all of their main rivals now having to deal with an extended European format throughout the campaign - whilst they enjoy the majority of midweeks off.

An opening day win against Southampton, whilst not convincing at times despite being down to ten men, does mean that Newcastle have started the season on the best possible footing and will look ahead to the campaign with hope that they can push again for a European spot - or possibly even more. A return to the Champions League will be targeted by the club - but what do fans think they are capable of this season?

Well, in a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, supporters have delivered an overwhelmingly positive verdict on their chances this season, although they are split on their precise position in the table. 44% of respondents believe the Magpies will finish either 5th, 6th or 7th this season - a finish that would likely see them qualify for European football.

A further 40% believe that Newcastle could finish even higher than that with a 3rd or 4th place finish, guaranteeing a return to the Champions League.

7% of supporters that responded to our poll believe that Howe’s side could launch a title challenge this season, with 9% believing that they will finish in 8th or below. Our poll ended just as Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign got underway against Southampton on Saturday afternoon - a game that the Magpies would take all three points from despite being down to ten men for over an hour.

Although that win won’t inspire too much confidence that they can mount a title challenge, like 7% of supporters think they will, it did allow Howe’s side to show their nerve and mettle and enjoy a resolute defensive performance - something that was lacking throughout last season.