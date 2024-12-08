Bruno Guimaraes | Getty Images

Newcastle United were beaten for the fifth time in the Premier League this season as Brentford claimed all three points at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford’s victory means Newcastle United have won just two of their last eleven league matches after a very disappointing afternoon in London. The Bees twice led in the first-half before stamping their authority on proceedings during the second period.

A chaotic first-half from both sides was followed by a controlled performance from the hosts in the second as Thomas Frank’s side deservedly kept all three points. The Magpies, meanwhile, fell apart in the second period in a spell of play that their captain, Bruno Guimaraes, described as a ‘mess’ at full-time.

"Very disappointing. In the first half we had some very good moments, but after the third goal we lost our way, we lost control.

"We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score. We never score first, we concede a lot of goals, this cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent.

"We had to change in the first half to get into the game. But after we conceded the third we became a mess, we gave the ball away a lot and we were punished.”

Whilst Storm Darragh meant conditions at the Gtech Community Stadium were far from ideal for a game of football, both teams were handed the same deck of cards to deal with. Brentford came up trumps, Newcastle United folded.

Unprompted, Eddie Howe brought up the weather conditions as he attempted to explain his side’s performance post-match. That should not and cannot explain away Newcastle’s performance on Saturday and the complete 180 from their excellent efforts against Liverpool in midweek.

Three games in a week have thrown up three completely different performances from Newcastle United with huge inconsistencies between not just matches but even halves of football now beginning to creep into their game. A test against Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s rejuvenated Leicester City now await the Magpies next weekend before a reunion with Frank and the Bees at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in ten days time.