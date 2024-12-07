Bruno Guimaraes has described his team’s performance as a ‘mess’ following their 4-2 defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side twice trailed in the first period, but goals from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes ensured they went into half-time level with their hosts. However, when Nathan Collins’ strike put Brentford ahead for a third time, the Magpies were unable to rescue themselves and eventually succumbed to a fourth goal from Kevin Schade in the dying stages.

Having impressed against Liverpool in midweek, Newcastle were unable to follow that up with a performance and result in the capital and will be bitterly disappointed by not only Saturday’s scoreline, but also the manner in which they conceded all four goals. After a chaotic first 45 in which they should have had parity between themselves and their hosts, Newcastle found themselves behind within 11 minutes of the second period and were never able to recover from that setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the match, Guimaraes believed his team became a ‘mess’ after they went behind for a third time, describing their afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium as a ‘very disappointing’ one.

Guimaraes said: "Very disappointing. In the first half we had some very good moments, but after the third goal we lost our way, we lost control.

"We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score. We never score first, we concede a lot of goals, this cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent.

"We had to change in the first half to get into the game. But after we conceded the third we became a mess, we gave the ball away a lot and we were punished. I want to thank the fans coming in not good weather, now we have a week to try and recover and beat Leicester at home.

"We have to turn things around. Last season we had one of the best defences in the league, now we concede a lot. This is about the whole team, we have to find a way not to concede."