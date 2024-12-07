‘Hopeless’ - Alan Shearer’s brutal verdict on what Newcastle United did v Brentford

Newcastle United were defeated 4-2 by Brentford on a hugely disappointing afternoon in London.

The Magpies twice came from behind in the first-half to head into the break level with their hosts in a match they will feel they should have been out of sight in during the first period. However, a bitterly disappointing second 45 saw the Bees score twice with the Magpies rarely testing Mark Flekken in the Bees goal as they sought for a way back into the game.

Having put in a very good performance against Liverpool in midweek, Eddie Howe’s side were brought back to earth with an almighty bump and now head back to Tyneside without a win in their last four Premier League matches. Outspoken as ever on his former side, Alan Shearer wasn’t shy of posting his brutal verdict on Newcastle’s performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Shearer posted on X: ‘Brentford worthy winners. Much better team. Newcastle were hopeless defensively, and that’s being kind!! #BRENEW’

Individual mistakes and sloppy errors cost Newcastle United on four occasions on Saturday with Harvey Barnes, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall all culpable at one stage or another for allowing the Bees to breach Nick Pope’s defences. Next up for the Magpies is a clash against Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City at St James’ Park on Saturday before a rematch against Thomas Frank’s side in the Carabao Cup on Tyneside on Wednesday 18 December.