Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar will miss the first leg of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Guimaraes and Schar were both shown their second bookings in the Carabao Cup this season in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win against Brentford at St James’ Park. EFL rules state that any player shown two yellow cards in the Carabao Cup before the semi-final stage is handed a one-match ban.

It’s a brutal ban for Guimaraes and Schar, who will now miss a crucial semi-final.

Although yellow cards are wiped after the quarter-final stage any player who has already accumulated two yellow cards before the next round will be suspended for one match. Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon also at risk of a ban but managed to escape a booking an the suspension that would have followed.

Both Guimaraes and Schar were booked in the first half of the match as Sandro Tonali scored twice.

Guimaraes and Schar then teamed up for Newcastle’s third goal with the Brazilian squaring the ball to his Swiss teammate for a simple tap-in. The Magpies were without Sean Longstaff in the match due to suspension, Eddie Howe’s side will also miss Joelinton due to a five-yellow card suspension in the Premier League this weekend.

Newcastle travel to face Ipswich on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

In January, Newcastle will face either Arsenal, Liverpool or the winner of Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final. The semi-final draw will take place live on Sky Sports from around 10:30pm on Thursday night following the conclusion of the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reflecting on Guimaraes and Schar’s semi-final bans, Howe said: “Bruno and Fabby are two massive players for us, very consistent performers so we're going to miss them massively but that's what the squad is for.

“It goes without saying you want your best players available for the biggest games but we just have to accept it. There's nothing we can do about it and we have to get other players ready to perform.

“I think Joe Willock looked bright when he came on which is a plus for him and with Sven [Botman] not too far away, hopefully that can be added competition in the centre-back positions.”

Guimaraes took to social media to react to the win and his suspension, stating: “Very happy to be in another semi-final with this club. The second in three years, and we want more.

“Happy for another assist and for the team’s performance. On the other hand, sad to be suspended for the first leg of the semi-final. We move forward together in pursuit of our goals.”