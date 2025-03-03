Bruno Guimaraes has requested a show of unity following Newcastle United’s disappointing FA Cup exit a fortnight before the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies led through Alexander Isak’s penalty before Yankuba Minteh levelled for Brighton.

Anthony Gordon and Tariq Lampety were both sent off toward the end of normal time for either side as Newcastle thought they’d won the game in stoppage time only for Fabian Schar’s goal from Guimaraes’ free-kick to be ruled out for offside. Brighton went on to win the game in extra-time as substitute Danny Welbeck put them through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s defeat was Newcastle’s third in four games and third at St James’ Park in 2025. The Magpies lost just three home matches in total throughout 2024.

Now the side look ahead to two big games coming up. Firstly against West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, March 10 (8pm kick-off). Eddie Howe’s side then return to London the following weekend to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be without Gordon for the upcoming games due to suspension. But Guimaraes took to social media to try and take the blame away from his teammate, telling supporters to ‘blame me’ instead and asking for unity ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Newcastle United FA Cup exit

In a social media post, Guimaraes wrote: “Disappointed not to progress in the FA Cup, as it was clearly one of our goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moments like this are when we need to stick together the most. I know that when eliminations like this happen, it’s hard to accept, and we always look for someone to blame.

“If you need to find one, you can blame me. We have two weeks before one of the most important games for the club in recent years, and we must be ready for this great opportunity.

“My only request is that, in this moment, we stay united as one and go after the best for the club because we still have great things ahead.”

Although Guimaraes didn’t mention Gordon by name, his comment about looking for ‘someone to blame’ would appear to be a cryptic reference to the social media criticism directed at Gordon following his red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes’ performances for Newcastle United criticised

Guimaraes’ recent performances for Newcastle have been criticised and head coach Eddie Howe responded to calls to rest the midfielder by taking him out of the starting line-up against Brighton on Sunday. The Brazilian came on before the hour mark and still ended up playing over an hour due to the match going to extra time.

Before the match Howe was questioned whether Guimaraes needed a rest ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

“It’s difficult because I’m sure if you asked Bruno, he would say he doesn’t need a rest.

“It is up to us to look at his schedule and try and find ways to do that. We have tried, but he’s such an important player we have turned to him more often than we would ideally want to because of his strengths and qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, for example, in the FA Cup, we gave him 45 minutes in the last round and share that burden with Sandro. His schedule is intense.

“As soon as we have played the Carabao Cup final, he will be off to play for his national team and that will be when others are getting that rest and recuperation. He won’t get that but that’s part of being a top player, the benefits of being a top player that he is.

“But it comes at a cost at times and we have to make sure we protect him.”