'Huge' - Bruno Guimaraes issues 37-word Newcastle United statement ahead of international departure
Guimaraes captained Newcastle to a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday as goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak either side of a Dan Burn own goal claimed another three points. It’s now seven points from nine in the Premier League and progress to the Carabao Cup third round heading into the international break.
The Brazilian is yet to lose a game as Newcastle captain with the side making their best start to a season before the September break since the 2011-12 campaign.
Following the match, Guimaraes took to social media to share his thoughts.
He wrote: “Great victory today! Very happy for our team. We know we can improve, and we will work on that!
“Huge win! See you after the break. Once again, thank you for your support. We are big together.”
Guimaraes is now set to join up with the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on September 6 and 10 respectively. The five-time world champions have won just one of their last eight competitive matches and sit sixth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification table.
