Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak scored his first goal of the season as Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Harvey Barnes’ first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan Burn own goal in the second half before Isak stepped up and tapped in the winner from Jacob Murphy’s pass to give Newcastle the win. It’s now four games unbeaten for The Magpies, who have picked up seven points from their first three Premier League matches for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

It had been a frustrating start to the season for Isak in front of goal as he finally got off the mark for the new season having hit 25 goals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is my first goal for the season so it's a good feeling that I score that one and we get the win,” Isak told Sky Sports. “Generally we weren't expecting to have too much of the ball. We wanted to be dangerous on the counter-attack. It wasn't the most beautiful game from our side but we defended really well and scored two so that's good.

"You always have to be concentrated. It's easy to get frustrated. It was a tough game and tough for me - I wasn't at my sharpest. Jacob Murphy had a great assist, very selfless, so it was just being in the right place.

"We've always, at home, felt like we have that extra energy. We have spoken about using that. In the second half when we had a bit of a dip in our performance, we got some energy. Small changes made a big difference and really helped us get the win."