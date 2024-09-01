‘So proud’ - Newcastle United co-owner reacts to Spurs win and makes ‘committed’ vow amid transfer frustration
Newcastle United ended the summer window having made just two senior outfield signings in the form of Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula. Their pursuit of Marc Guehi ended in frustration but their return to action saw them record a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in a result that slightly allays fears on Tyneside.
The Magpies were watched on by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan who sat alongside CEO Darren Eales and sporting director Paul Mitchell. Jamie Reuben was also in attendance as Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak secured all three points for Eddie Howe’s side.
Taking to X after the game, Reuben revealed he was ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s efforts against Spurs and revealed that he and his fellow owners remain ‘committed’ to achieving their vision despite an underwhelming summer window.
He wrote: ‘So proud of that result today - we have a brilliant manager, group of players and together with management -ownership is committed to delivering the highest levels of football at @nufc for our supporters who give up so much of their time and money to support this great football club, there will always be bumps along that road but we are one #United Team in our pursuit of that ambition’
