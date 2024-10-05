Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche both had their say on the big penalty decisions during Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw at Everton.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty by VAR after Sandro Tonali was pulled down by James Tarkowski inside the penalty area in the first half. Anthony Gordon stepped up but saw his spot kick saved by Jordan Pickford.

In the second half, Everton protested for a penalty after Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down inside the box after clashing with Dan Burn. Referee Craig Pawson waved away the appeals from the home side.

While Howe and Dyche both seemed to agree that the correct decision was made regarding Newcastle’s penalty, the Everton boss expressed his frustration that his side didn’t get the benefit of a VAR review.

“I think it’s a bizarre one,” Dyche said. “Their penalty, it’s a bit of to-ing and fro-ing but you can’t do that.

“Ours, the thing can’t work out, I see so many weak penalties and then you see that. He’s clearly tried to swipe the ball at goal. Their lad, I don’t think he can even reach it and interrupts him striking at goal - let’s say he’s going to score.

“They don’t even look at it. At least have a look at it. Our record is awful for penalties, you know we don’t get them. If that’s in middle of pitch, everyone thinks in the stadium thinks it’s a foul so why isn’t it? Whenever we ask the question, we go to powers that be and they’ll give some technical reason.

“It’s like when you tap someone on the shoulder and their legs buckle. We can’t get penalties so who knows?”

On the penalties, Howe said: “I think our one was clear on the replay. I didn’t see it live, I had no way of knowing but on the replay, it was a penalty.

“I haven’t seen Everton’s shout again but I thought Dan stood his ground. Naturally, I’d side our way.”

Anthony Gordon’s penalty is saved by Jordan Pickford. | AFP via Getty Images

The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision to not award Everton a penalty with a post on X, which read: “The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg.”

Newcastle ultimately left Goodison Park frustrated having missed a penalty and generally controlled the match without taking their chances. It’s one defeat in seven games for Howe’s side, but no win in three heading into the second international break.

“I think we did look solid, that was our best defensive performance of the season especially when you consider the opponent,” Howe said. “Everton are difficult to play against with a lot of direct players where one mistake against them can be punished with the threat of the second ball and set plays but we dealt with that really well - I was really pleased with that aspect of our play.

“I thought we were much better with the ball today so a big step forward, I think that's the best we've been in the first two-thirds of the pitch. We controlled the game, and created moments but missed the final ball or the final action in attacking areas. That's the frustration when you have the defensive part there but not the attacking part.”