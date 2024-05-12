'Gutted' - Bruno Guimaraes issues 51-word message after Newcastle United draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes admitted he was ‘gutted’ with the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies dropped two points in their final home match of the 2023-24 season as the battle for European qualification suffered a slight blow. While Newcastle remain sixth in the Premier League table, now only goal difference separates them from Chelsea in seventh place.

After the full-time whistle, Guimaraes dropped to the floor and looked visibly disappointed. That disappointment continued as the players made their way around the pitch for a lap of honour and to thank the fans for their support.

The Brazilian initially distanced himself from the rest of the group and didn’t take part in the lap of honour in the manner he usually would, being one of the first players to head down the tunnel. Guimaraes’ reaction was noticed by many concerned fans with some questioning whether it had anything to do with his future on Tyneside.

The 26-year-old has been subject to plenty of transfer interest away from Newcastle. A £100million release clause in his contract that can be triggered before the end of June.

But Guimaraes later took to Instagram to explain his disappointment with the point against Brighton.

Guimaraes posted images of himself in action during the match along with the caption: “Last game [at] home this season! I wanna thank you for the support through this season.

“I’m gutted about the result but there are still two more games to play and reach our goal 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣.”

Guimaraes’ spirits seemed to lift once his partner Ana and two children met him on the pitch at St James’ Park. He followed up his initial match post with a photograph of his family on the pitch. “And in the end all that matters is your happiness!” Guimaraes wrote. “My family ❤️ Glory to God for everything 🙏🏽 🙏🏽.”