Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes felt Newcastle United did not do 'enough' in Saturday's 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park.

The Magpies came from behind twice to snatch a point in stoppage time as late substitute Matt Ritchie scored his first goal for the club since 2020. Dominic Solanke and Antonie Semenyo's goals either side of Anthony Gordon's penalty saw Bournemouth lead 2-1.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes played a role in Ritchie's equaliser with his ball into the box prodded in at the second attempt by the 34-year-old. While the late goal stretched Newcastle's unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches, it's now over two months without a win at St James' Park.

After the match, Guimaraes tweeted: "Thank you for your support! We show reaction but not enough to have the 3 points!"

The Brazilian then teased Saturday's trip to Arsenal (8pm kick-off): "Let's go to the next one."

Guimaraes is set to be available for Newcastle once again after avoiding a two match ban against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old has picked up nine bookings in the league this season but has so far managed to avoid a 10th booking in each of The Magpies' last four league matches. In order to avoid a two-match ban entirely, Guimaraes will have to avoid a yellow card in each of Newcastle's next seven league matches. But the Brazilian angered Arsenal after avoiding punishment for hitting Jorginho in the head with his arm during Newcastle's 1-0 win over The Gunners at St James' Park back in November.