Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe described Joe White as 'like a new signing' for Newcastle United following the 21-year-old's Premier League debut against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

White came off the bench in stoppage time alongside Matt Ritchie, who snatched a late point for The Magpies at St James' Park. Bournemouth twice led through Dominic Solanke and Antonie Semenyo either side of Anthony Gordon's penalty in the second half before Ritchie's late strike saw the game end 2-2.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White returned to Newcastle in January following a half-season loan spell in League Two at Crewe Alexandra. Crewe were keen to extend the midfielder's stay while he also attracted interest from other League Two sides but The Magpies made the decision to keep him in and around the first-team set-up.

And in just over a month, Howe has admitted the academy gratuate has already earned his 'trust' with his work on the training ground.

"Just talking individually about Joe, he's come back from a loan spell and really matured," Howe told The Gazette. "That loan spell did him the world of good, he's trained really well. I'm very, very pleased with him. He's been almost like a new signing for us and of course by training well you earn my trust.