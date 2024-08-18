Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes captained Newcastle United to a 1-0 opening-day win against Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday.

It was the Brazilian’s first competitive match as Newcastle captain as his compatriot Joelinton scored the winner following Fabian Schar’s controversial first-half red card.

Following the match, Guimaraes took to social media to post: “What a win boys!!!! The winner mentality today was unbelievable. We must keep it up for the premier league!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enjoy your weekend @NUFC fans, once again you made a difference for us!! Howay the lads.”

Guimaraes played a key role in the victory with a dogged midfield display alongside Joelinton and Sean Longstaff and was praised by head coach Eddie Howe following the game.

“Really pleased for [Guimaraes] because I think whenever you're wearing the armband, you want your team to win,” Howe said. “I felt that pressure as a captain before.

“It does add a bit of weight to your own performance. And I think for Bruno, I think, the defensive side of his game was just so good with Sean, and with Joey, it had to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All three of them contributed hugely to that win. In duels, they were excellent in covering space and working together as a three, they were brilliant for us.

“I think it's something you probably associate more with maybe with other players in our squad, but Bruno's defensive work was as good as I've seen.”

Guimaraes was named captain for the match after being voted in Newcastle’s five-man leadership group alongside captain Jamaal Lascelles, vice-captain Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Dan Burn. With Lascelles and Wilson injured and Trippier on the bench, the Brazilian was selected ahead of Burn to captain the side on Saturday.