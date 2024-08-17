Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe felt Fabian Schar’s red card for Newcastle United against Southampton was ‘really harsh’ and wouldn’t rule out an appeal.

Schar is now set to miss the next three matches after being shown a red card for violent conduct against Ben Brereton Diaz in Newcastle’s 1-0 opening day win against Southampton at St James’ Park. Despite being reduced to 10 men, The Magpies were able to secure three points with Joelinton scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Should Schar serve his suspension, his next match available will be against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a months’ time.

Reflecting on the win, Howe said: “It’s a massive win for us in very difficult conditions. A really tough game as we knew it would be and we were trying to get across to the players how good Southampton are.

“I thought it was nip and tuck until the sending off and then of course we have a mountain to climb but full credit to the players from that point onwards.”

Schar’s red card came following minimal contact with Brereton Diaz after leaning slightly with his head, giving referee Craig Pawson a decision to make.

“I think it’s really harsh on Fabby but I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card so that’s something we learn from,” Howe added. “I thought our discipline record has been very good for a long period of time, so I don’t think that’s something that’s in our game. Certainly, a good one to learn from.

“I think in a strange way for us it was of course a turning point. It’s a turning point negatively in terms of our control of the game but I think it was a turning point in getting the crowd in the game.

“They obviously felt a big injustice as we all did towards the decision, but it was given. From that point onwards [the crowd] were really in the game and we’re really grateful for that.”

With Schar being an important member of Newcastle’s squad, Howe suggested that the club could appeal the red card despite VAR failing to overturn Pawson’s on-field decision during the match.

“We'll analyse the sending off and everything attached to that,” Howe told The Gazette. “I haven't seen it back but once we have we'll see what we do.

“I thought it was soft, that was my initial impression. It feels like Fabby has been caught by a well-managed situation. But before I criticise any players involved I’ll have to see it again.”