Guimaraes was given an extended break after representing Brazil along with Newcastle team-mate Joelinton last month. But now all of United’s international players are back at the training ground before the first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Following the 25-year-old midfielder’s return, he took to social media to post a montage video of himself in action for Newcastle along with the caption (translated from Portuguese): “New moments. New season. Renewed motivation.”

It’s Guimaraes’ second full season at the club as he prepares to compete in the Champions League once again. The Brazilian has been a key player in Eddie Howe’s squad since his arrival from Lyon in January 2022, scoring 10 goals in 57 appearances.

In addition to Guimaraes and Joelinton, new £52million signing Sandro Tonali also arrived for training for the first time. Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon were also pictured at Darsley Park following international duty.

After facing National League neighbours Gateshead, Newcastle travel north of the border to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The Magpies will be backed by 8,000 travelling supporters for the match on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

