Newcastle’s first-team returned for pre-season training last Sunday ahead of their first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). Aside from Kieran Trippier, who arrived with the rest of the first-team squad on Sunday, United’s international players were given extra time off to recover ahead of the pre-season fixture schedule.

£52million signing Sandro Tonali is back on Tyneside following a short break and ready to train with his new team-mates for the first time. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who have been away on international duty with Brazil, are also back in the city.

The club also tweeted pictures of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Callum Wilson confirming their arrival back at the training ground.

Wilson’s image was accompanied by the caption: “Reporting for duty.”

The players have returned just in time for Newcastle’s pre-season opener at the International Stadium this weekend though the quick turnaround means they are unlikely to feature. After facing National League neighbours Gateshead, Newcastle travel north of the border to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The Magpies will be backed by 8,000 travelling supporters for the match on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

