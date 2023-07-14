News you can trust since 1849
18-goal striker pictured at Newcastle United training ground ahead of pre-season opener

Newcastle United’s international stars have returned to the training ground ahead of the pre-season campaign.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle’s first-team returned for pre-season training last Sunday ahead of their first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). Aside from Kieran Trippier, who arrived with the rest of the first-team squad on Sunday, United’s international players were given extra time off to recover ahead of the pre-season fixture schedule.

£52million signing Sandro Tonali is back on Tyneside following a short break and ready to train with his new team-mates for the first time. Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who have been away on international duty with Brazil, are also back in the city.

The club also tweeted pictures of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Callum Wilson confirming their arrival back at the training ground.

Wilson’s image was accompanied by the caption: “Reporting for duty.”

The players have returned just in time for Newcastle’s pre-season opener at the International Stadium this weekend though the quick turnaround means they are unlikely to feature. After facing National League neighbours Gateshead, Newcastle travel north of the border to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The Magpies will be backed by 8,000 travelling supporters for the match on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side then head off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa. After returning to England, Newcastle will host the Sela Cup which will see them play Fiorentina and Villarreal at St James’ Park on August 5 and August 6.

