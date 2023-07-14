The sold-out match at Ibrox will see Newcastle face the Scottish Premiership side in a testimonial match for Allan McGregor. The goalkeeper left Rangers this summer after making more than 500 appearances for the Glasgow club over two spells.

The match is a sell-out with The Magpies set to be backed by 8,000 travelling supporters. Those not in attendance will be able to watch the match via live stream on NUFC TV and Rangers TV for £7.99.

Newcastle have confirmed that a proportion of the proceeds from the match will go to charities nominated by McGregor.

The match is United’s second of pre-season following Saturday’s trip to Gateshead at the International Stadium (12:30pm kick-off).

That match will also be streamed live via National League TV for £9.99. And Newcastle won’t be taking any share of the gate receipts or streaming revenue from the match with Gateshead, managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson, receiving all profits.

Following the trip to Glasgow, Newcastle will jet off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series where they will face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. They then return to England for the Sela Cup at St James’ Park which will see them face Fiorentina and Villarreal on August 5 and August 6 respectively.

