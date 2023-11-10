Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock were subject to racist abuse on social media following the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock are said to have been 'shaken and shocked' after being subject to racist abuse online in the wake of Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon's second-half strike won Newcastle the game at St James' Park last weekend. The match was a hard-fought one which saw Guimaraes involved in a number of heated moments with the Arsenal players.

After the win, Guimaraes and Willock were attacked online with Willock, a former Arsenal player, sharing messages he had been sent before posting a picture of the ‘show racism the red card’ banner at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes posted on social media: “What a result! Big performance for everyone and more 3 points at home 🏠 😜🖤🤍.”

But the post was met with some negative reception, including comments of racist abuse directed at the Brazilian.

When asked about how his players reacted to the incident, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "With anything like that, I think the players were a bit shaken and shocked initially.

"It goes without saying from my perspective on behalf of Newcastle, there’s no place in football for racism of any kind.

"Both players have dealt with it really well and have been very mature about the situation. I think they’re both okay.”

The following day after the incidents took place, Newcastle United released an official club statement in response.

It read: "Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

"Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

"We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account."

The Premier League also issued a statement condemning the abuse, which read: "Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society. We offer our full support to Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, and Newcastle United.