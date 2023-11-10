Newcastle Untied will make a late injury call on Callum Wilson's hamstring issue ahead of the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle could be without Callum Wilson this weekend after the striker was withdrawn at half-time at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Magpies lost the match 2-0 with Wilson complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has since been called-up to the England squad though Gareth Southgate did describe the United man as a 'doubt' for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, Howe shed more light on Wilson's issue.

"A tight hamstring, we're doing various tests," Howe said. "He's been called up for England but we're waiting to see how he is and if he can play this weekend.

"We're going to see how he is [in training]. I don't think there are any concerns [about England call-up] we'll be in constant communication with Gareth [Southgate] and England."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle already have a number of players ruled out for the trip to the Vitality Stadium with Bruno Guimaraes suspended, Sandro Tonali banned and Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Javier Manquillo all injured.

Howe described Isak as 'progressing well' despite being left out of the Sweden national team with a groin injury. The Newcastle boss expects to have the forward available after the international break.

Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy have recently undergone surgery on their respective hamstring and shoulder injuries and are set to be out until early 2024 as a result.