Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to go ‘all out’ to try and sign Alexander Isak this month. Isak has netted five goals in his last four matches in all competitions for Newcastle United and currently trails just four players in the Premier League goalscoring charts, despite featuring in just 16 league games so far this campaign.

Isak moved to Tyneside for £63m in summer 2022 and has scored 24 goals for the Magpies since his transfer from Real Sociedad. His form in front of goal has led to speculation that he may be destined to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs with Barcelona and Real Madrid among those linked with a move for Isak.

However, Ferdinand believes that Arsenal should be looking to sign the 24-year-old and has urged the Gunners to act quickly. Ferdinand said on the Vibe with Five podcast: "Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly [against Manchester City], if I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him."

Ferdinand also revealed that Newcastle’s current battle against FFP and PSR constraints, one that may force them into offloading one of their star players in order to fund transfers in the future, means now may be the best time for the Gunners to launch a move for Isak.

"Why? They can’t spend…” Ferdinand continued. “They’re struggling with [profit and sustainability rules]. I think there’s another jump up before [he goes to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere they have to sell before they can buy again.”

Arsenal’s interest may stem from their lack of a proven goalscorer at the club. Bukayo Saka is currently their top Premier League scorer this season, but his six goals only put him joint 17th in the charts. Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s next top scorer with five league goals, but he hasn’t scored in any of his last nine Premier League appearances.

