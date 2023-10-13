Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes started Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match at home to Venezuela in Cuiabá. The five-time World Cup winners took a second half lead through Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes before Guimaraes’ withdrawal in the closing stages.

The 25-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Eduard Bello scored a late equaliser as Venezuela snatched an unlikely point. The result sees Brazil drop behind Argentina in the South America World Cup qualifier table as the 2022 World Cup winners beat Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay 1-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron started the match as Nicolás Otamendi gave Argentina the lead in the third minute which they were able to see out and continue their perfect start to the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Back in England, Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento made his first appearance for England Under-21s in 18 months as he came off the bench in the impressive 9-1 Euro qualifiers win over Serbia at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

19-year-old left-back Lewis Hall was also in action as he started for England Under-20s in a 2-0 defeat away to Romania.

Newcastle stars Kieran Trippier (England), Fabian Schar (Switzerland) and Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) will all be in action over the weekend while Alexander Isak (Sweden) and Sandro Tonali (Italy) have both been forced to withdraw from their respective national squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak quickly left the Sweden camp after his knock picked up in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United ruled him out of the upcoming international matches. Italy then decided to remove Tonali from international duty following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Both players will come back to Newcastle ahead of the return to Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on October 21. Isak’s injury is not thought to be too serious with the hope he will at least be involved on the bench against Palace at St James’ Park.

Isak is The Magpies’ top scorer so far this season with seven goals in all competitions, including six in the Premier League.