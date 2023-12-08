Everton 3-0 Newcastle United: Bruno Guimaraes admitted it was a 'very bad day' for his side at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season so far as they were beaten 3-0 at Everton.

After a reasonably even opening 75 minutes, Everton took the lead in the closing stages as Dwight McNeil capitalised from a Kieran Trippier slip. The Newcastle right-back conceded possession again in the build-up to Everton's second goal scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure before Beto capped off the win in stoppage time.

Bruno Guimaraes played the full 90 for the fourth match running since his return from suspension but was unable to help Newcastle turn their poor Premier League away record around. Eddie Howe has named the same outfield 10 in each of the last four matches with 12 players ruled out for the trip to Goodison Park.

Reflecting on the loss, Guimaraes said: "Very bad day in the office today! We stick together in the bad and the good moments! Always for you @NUFC."

Newcastle's loss at Everton was only the side's second defeat in their last 11 Premier League matches as they now prepare for a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) looking to bounce back. After that, it's another quick turnaround for The Magpies to battle to stay in the Champions League with their final group stage match at home to AC Milan on Wednesday at St James' Park.