Bruno Guimaraes makes 'big' claim about Newcastle United's future after 4-0 win

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 18:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United can still do ‘big things together’ following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Guimaraes scored his first goal of the season to double Newcastle’s lead at St James’ Park after Jacob Murphy put the hosts in front. Alexander Isak and a second from Murphy saw The Magpies claim a convincing win.

After a disappointing defeat at Brentford last time out in the Premier League, the Newcastle captain was pleased to see the side rise to the challenge and bounce back against The Foxes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think we stepped up in this game,” Guimaraes told Match of the Day. “It was a massive win. The team played well, especially in the second half.

"I am very happy to score again. I have been trying for a long, long time, but I wasn't lucky. But very happy for today and we need to keep going. We have a massive game on Wednesday.”

Newcastle have the chance to get revenge on Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The side head into the match having scored seven goals in their last two matches at St James’ Park having drawn 3-3 with Liverpool last week.

And after a tough start to the season, Guimaraes is positive about the future at Newcastle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our message in the changing room during half-time was to try to score the second goal as quick as possible for the confidence, I think we deserved to win the game and played much better than against Brentford,” Guimaraes added.

"We need to step up in all games and not just against the big six. Today was a big proof that this team can do big things together."

Related topics:Bruno GuimaraesBBCNewcastlePremier LeagueAlexander IsakLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice