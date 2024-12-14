Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United can still do ‘big things together’ following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Guimaraes scored his first goal of the season to double Newcastle’s lead at St James’ Park after Jacob Murphy put the hosts in front. Alexander Isak and a second from Murphy saw The Magpies claim a convincing win.

After a disappointing defeat at Brentford last time out in the Premier League, the Newcastle captain was pleased to see the side rise to the challenge and bounce back against The Foxes.

“I think we stepped up in this game,” Guimaraes told Match of the Day. “It was a massive win. The team played well, especially in the second half.

"I am very happy to score again. I have been trying for a long, long time, but I wasn't lucky. But very happy for today and we need to keep going. We have a massive game on Wednesday.”

Newcastle have the chance to get revenge on Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The side head into the match having scored seven goals in their last two matches at St James’ Park having drawn 3-3 with Liverpool last week.

And after a tough start to the season, Guimaraes is positive about the future at Newcastle.

"Our message in the changing room during half-time was to try to score the second goal as quick as possible for the confidence, I think we deserved to win the game and played much better than against Brentford,” Guimaraes added.

"We need to step up in all games and not just against the big six. Today was a big proof that this team can do big things together."