Bruno Guimaraes makes massive statement in front of Newcastle United fans as Eddie Howe keeps quiet

Bruno Guimaraes made a big statement in front of the Newcastle United supporters during the 8-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Sep 2023
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 20:53 BST
Guimaraes scored his first goal of the season and Newcastle’s seventh of the afternoon at Bramall Lane. The Brazilian celebrated the goal in front of the travelling Magpies fans by putting the ball underneath his shirt to announce he and his partner Ana are expecting their second child, Pietro.

The 25-year-old then turned to the Newcastle fans, pointed to the ground and said: “I’m ------- staying!” The Brazilian then kissed the club crest on his shirt.

The celebration, which was captured by The Magpie Channel and posted on Twitter, was a reference to Guimaraes reportedly agreeing a new deal at Newcastle until June 2028.

On Saturday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Newcastle have agreed a new deal with Guimaraes which includes a release clause in the region of £100million.

Romano posted on his social media channels: “Newcastle agree new deal until June 2028 with star Bruno Guimaraes. Understand it will include release clause for fee in the region of £100m — set to be signed very soon.

The Brazilian’s celebration effectively confirms the new deal which is set to be announced by the club.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped on Guimaraes’ new deal as he said after the match: “Everything has been going on away from me, I’ve just been focusing on the game.”

The game itself proved to be one to remember as Newcastle secured their biggest ever away win in the league with Guimaraes one of eight different goal scorers. Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak also got on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane.

