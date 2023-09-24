Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle picked up their biggest ever away win in the league while also setting a Premier League record for having the most individual scorers in a single match with eight.

Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all got on the scoresheet for The Magpies at Bramall Lane.

It’s now three games unbeaten and three clean sheets in a row for Eddie Howe’s side following the 1-0 win over Brentford and 0-0 Champions League draw at AC Milan on Tuesday night.

“It’s been a great week for us and that’s football for you,” Howe said afterwards. “It’s great to see us return to our very best.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures but we were ruthless and kept looking to score. We respect Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom and the job that he’s done here but we just had to do our thing which was to keep pushing and keep looking for goals.”

The only downside to the afternoon for Newcastle was an early injury picked up by Harvery Barnes with the score at 0-0. And Howe confirmed after the match that the 25-year-old has picked up an injury though isn’t sure of the severity at the moment.

“He wasn’t too good,” The Magpies boss said. “I think he’s got a toe problem so I think he went over and felt something in his toe.

“Early signs are there is an injury there but we don’t know what it is at this moment.”

With Joelinton also out injured, Newcastle’s natural options on the left-wing are limited to just Gordon heading into the upcoming matches against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Burnley at St James’ Park next weekend.