Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by Salih Ozcan of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United at Signal Iduna Park on November 07, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes feels Newcastle United cannot use their lengthy injury list as an excuse for Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

The Magpies went into the match at the Signal Iduna Park with just 13 available outfield senior players but were ultimately undone by goals in either half from Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Newcastle sitting bottom of Group F with two games left to play against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

"Very disappointed," Guimaraes admitted to BBC Newcastle. "They score the first goal [and it] was hard.

"The second half we had the chance to score but we didn't and after we took another goal.

"A bad day at the office and we're so disappointed because we should play so much better in the first half and the second as well. Absolutely disappointed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United still have a chance of progressing through to the last-16 of the competition but face an uphill challenge as they sit three points off the qualification places.

"We still have a chance and we know how difficult this competition is," added the Brazilian. "We have to look forward and look at our game, not think about the other games. We have to go to Paris and try to win there, it's tough.

"It's a death group, difficult, but I think we should play better, we didn't play very well [against Dortmund]."

Newcastle were without around £250million worth of players for the trip to Dortmund, including Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Guimaraes refused to use the club's lengthy injury list as an excuse for the defeat.

"The injuries [had an impact] but this cannot be an excuse for us because we have a good team," the 25-year-old midfielder continued. "Of course we missed some key players for us but this is football, we cannot complain but it's hard.

"When we played at St James' Park, we could have done better. We didn't play great and if we'd at least got a draw at home it would have been better for us.

"We have to look forward to Bournemouth in the Premier League and then after look to the Champions League."