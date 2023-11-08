Bruno Guimaraes makes Newcastle United injury claim after Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund
Bruno Guimaraes feels Newcastle United cannot use their lengthy injury list as an excuse for Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.
The Magpies went into the match at the Signal Iduna Park with just 13 available outfield senior players but were ultimately undone by goals in either half from Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt.
The result leaves Newcastle sitting bottom of Group F with two games left to play against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.
"Very disappointed," Guimaraes admitted to BBC Newcastle. "They score the first goal [and it] was hard.
"The second half we had the chance to score but we didn't and after we took another goal.
"A bad day at the office and we're so disappointed because we should play so much better in the first half and the second as well. Absolutely disappointed."
United still have a chance of progressing through to the last-16 of the competition but face an uphill challenge as they sit three points off the qualification places.
"We still have a chance and we know how difficult this competition is," added the Brazilian. "We have to look forward and look at our game, not think about the other games. We have to go to Paris and try to win there, it's tough.
"It's a death group, difficult, but I think we should play better, we didn't play very well [against Dortmund]."
Newcastle were without around £250million worth of players for the trip to Dortmund, including Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes.
But Guimaraes refused to use the club's lengthy injury list as an excuse for the defeat.
"The injuries [had an impact] but this cannot be an excuse for us because we have a good team," the 25-year-old midfielder continued. "Of course we missed some key players for us but this is football, we cannot complain but it's hard.
"When we played at St James' Park, we could have done better. We didn't play great and if we'd at least got a draw at home it would have been better for us.
"We have to look forward to Bournemouth in the Premier League and then after look to the Champions League."
Guimaraes is suspended for the Bournemouth trip after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season against Arsenal.