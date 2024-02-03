Bruno Guimaraes makes 'sad' Newcastle United claim after 4-4 draw with Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes expressed his sadness that Newcastle United couldn't claim three points against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies twice led through Sean Longstaff strikes in the first half but were pegged back by goals from Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley. Luton threatened to run away with the game in the second half with a Carlton Morris penalty before Elijah Adebayo made it 4-2.

But Newcastle salvaged a point with goals from Kieran Trippier and substitute Harvey Barnes to make it 4-4. Guimaraes played a key role in the comeback with his trivela cross being turned in on the volley by Trippier

Reflecting on the match on social media afterwards, the Brazilian said: "One of the craziest games I've ever been involved in! Sad that we didn't get the three points. We have to stay together regardless of everything and we know we can do better."

It was a frustrating afternoon on the whole for Newcastle, who lost yet another player to injury as Anthony Gordon was forced off after taking a knock to his ankle. The 22-year-old was spotted wearing a protective boot and on crutches as he left St James' Park after the game.

The draw makes it three games without a win at St James' Park with 10 goals conceded in that time. The result sees Newcastle drop to ninth in the Premier League table with Chelsea in 10th capable of leapfrogging them with a victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.