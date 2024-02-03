Fresh Newcastle United injury blow confirmed as worrying St James' Park photo emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon is the latest Newcastle United player to suffer an injury blow after the winger was substituted at half-time in the 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James' Park.

Gordon was taken off with the score at 2-2 after Sean Longstaff's brace was cancelled out by goals from Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley. A Carlton Morris penalty put Luton in front before Elijah Adebayo made it 4-2 to the visitors.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies managed to rescue a point with goals from Kieran Trippier and substitute Harvey Barnes made it 4-4.

Gordon was replaced by Callum Wilson for the second half and was spotted with crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right foot.

Reflecting on the issue, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "It looked like he twisted his ankle. I didn't see how he did it but he was in a lot of pain at half-time so he had to come off.

"It was sore enough for him to come off, that was his decision, he felt like he couldn't continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is in a protective boot and the physios are doing the right thing."

While Newcastle were boosted by the returns of Wilson and Barnes but Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Joe Willock still out but understood to be close to returning.

The Magpies will be hoping Gordon's injury is not a serious one. While Gordon wearing a protective boot will be viewed as a concern, Bruno Guimaraes wore a boot following an ankle issue last season but managed to be back available for the following match.