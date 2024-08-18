Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Staveley has sent a touching message to Newcastle United supporters after a flag of her was unveiled ahead of the clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Staveley, along with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, left their roles as co-owners of the club earlier this summer after seeing their initial 10% stake in the club diluted. Staveley helped orchestrate the eventual takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports and Media in October 2021, having seen previous attempts to end Mike Ashley’s tenure at the club fail.

Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton was the first chance Newcastle United supporters had the opportunity to give their thanks to Staveley and Ghodoussi following their departure from the club - and they responded with a big flag of the pair. Unveiled ahead of the game in the Strawberry Corner, a flag of Staveley and Ghodoussi was unfurled with the words ‘Thank You’ underneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Staveley was quick to react to the display, writing on Instagram: ‘I am both humbled and grateful for all the heartfelt messages of support today: I read every one, and wish I could reply to you all personally.

‘Seeing pictures of the stadium today made cry - thank you to Wor flags for all your incredible work today and over the last few years. I know better than most, the incredible work you all put in at every game. Our fans are the best - and there is nowhere better than StJames’s. I will always be your Geordie girl… Wor Mandy’

The Wor Flags display also included a motif of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak alongside the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies - the three competitions Newcastle United will take part in this season. Underneath that were the words ‘We Still Have Wild Dreams’ - a quote taken inspiration from words spoken by Sir Bobby Robson about the club’s ambitions during his time as manager.

Despite playing over an hour with ten men following Fabian Schar’s sending off in the first half, Newcastle United were able to take, and hold onto, the lead through Joelinton and secure all three points for the third opening weekend of the season in a row.